Trump Toohey: What Was The Name Of The Glee Club In "Glee?"

1. Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer is coming our way! Which of these is not a White Claw flavor, Mango, Black Cherry or Salsa?

Salsa

2. Sophia Vergara defended Ellen on Twitter. Sophia Vergara’s character on Modern Family is named who? Claire, Gloria, Maria?

Gloria

3. Viral this weekend was the trailer for The Batman starring Rob Pattinson taking on the Joker. Which movie from the Christian Bale Batman series focuses on The Joker? Batman Begins, The Dark Knight or The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight

4. A new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer dropped this weekend. What was the name of the original Wonder Woman movie staring Gal Gabot in 2017?

Wonder Woman

5. Lea Michele, Star of Glee, gave birth over the weekend. What was the name of the William McKinley High School glee club?

New Directions