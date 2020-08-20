Trump Timmay: What's The Highest Grossing Media Franchise Which Started As A Video/Card Game in 1996?

1) Today is National Radio Day. What’s the name of the radio station we’re on?

Star 102

2) Purell’s manufacturer is hiring. Is Purell flammable?

Yes! It says so on the label.

3) Six more episodes of Unsolved Mysteries will drop on October 19th on Netflix. Unsolved Mysteries has been tossed around by four networks prior to Netflix, can you name two of them?

NBC, CBS, Lifetime, Spike

4) The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is scheduled to come to Crocker Park in September! Hello Kitty is the second highest-grossing media franchise worth about $86 billion. The media franchise at #1 is estimated to be worth 95 billion and started as a video game and card game in 1996.

Pokemon

5) More movie theaters are opening up tomorrow. So far, the movie that’s made the most box office money in 2020 is WHAT movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami detectives released in January?

Bad Boys For Life