Trump Toohey: Is Pumkin Is A Summer, Fall, or Winer Squash?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 8/13/2020

August 13, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey Logo Orange

Trump Toohey Logo Orange

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.       The Masters golf tournament, which has been moved to November, won’t allow fans because of the pandemic.  The winner of the Masters Golf Tournament receives, well a lot of money, and this color jacket. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Green
 
2.       The West Side Market is seeing less foot traffic because of the pandemic.  New operating hours were announced last week to attract more customers.  Which is older?  The current location of The West Side Market?  Or the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Public Square? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Soldiers and Sailors – 1894  
West Side Market - 1912 
 
3.     The Top Trends and Costumes for Halloween this year have been revealed and Slasher-themed, such as Michael Myers.  Michael Myers is from which slasher movie franchise? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Halloween
 
4.     The PSL is back at Dunkin next week! What type of squash is Pumpkin? Summer Squash, Fall Squash or Winter Squash?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Winter Squash
 
5.     The new Miley Cyrus single, “Midnight Sun” comes out tomorrow. “Midnight Sun” will act as the third single to her upcoming album. Can you name one of the other two singles?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Mother’s Daughter
Slide Away

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Toohey Trumps Toohey! Jen vs. Joe, August 7th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mama Toohey Calls In Regarding Toohey Trumps Toohey WDOKFM: On-Demand
Fox 8's Lou Maglio Shares His Fondest Memories of Dick Goddard On The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks COVID-19 Antibodies Tests, Vaccine and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Harry Connick Jr. About His New Song That Honors Frontline Workers WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mammal Monday: Seals WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes