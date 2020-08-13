Trump Toohey: Is Pumkin Is A Summer, Fall, or Winer Squash?

1. The Masters golf tournament, which has been moved to November, won’t allow fans because of the pandemic. The winner of the Masters Golf Tournament receives, well a lot of money, and this color jacket.





Green



2. The West Side Market is seeing less foot traffic because of the pandemic. New operating hours were announced last week to attract more customers. Which is older? The current location of The West Side Market? Or the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Public Square?





Soldiers and Sailors – 1894

West Side Market - 1912



3. The Top Trends and Costumes for Halloween this year have been revealed and Slasher-themed, such as Michael Myers. Michael Myers is from which slasher movie franchise?





Halloween



4. The PSL is back at Dunkin next week! What type of squash is Pumpkin? Summer Squash, Fall Squash or Winter Squash?



Winter Squash



5. The new Miley Cyrus single, “Midnight Sun” comes out tomorrow. “Midnight Sun” will act as the third single to her upcoming album. Can you name one of the other two singles?



Mother’s Daughter

Slide Away