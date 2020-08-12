Trump Toohey: Where Was Will Smith's Character 'Born and Raised' In "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?"

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 8/12/2020

August 12, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Bad news college football fans as the Big Ten has postponed its football season with an eye on possibly playing in the spring.  Your Ohio State Buckeyes play in which city in Ohio? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Columbus
 
2.     Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be a polling location for the 2020 General Election.  When you punch a hole in an old-school ballot, what’s the name of the paper fragment that’s leftover? Hint: It’s also a first name for a guy!  
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Chad
 
3.     For the second year in a row, Dwayne Johnson topped “Forbes” list of the World’s Highest-Paid Actor by earning $87-point-five-million between 2019 and 2020.  What’s the name of the professional football League purchased in part just days ago, by Dwayne Johnson? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


XFL
 
4.     There’s a Dr. Pepper shortage, but more is on the way! Which Dr. Pepper flavor did NOT exist? Chocolate Dr Pepper, Dr Pepper Citrus or  Dr Pepper Cherry Vanilla?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dr Pepper Citrus
 
5.     Will Smith is working on a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot.  This time, instead of the series being a comedy, he plans to make it a drama.  In the lyrics to the theme song of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, Will Smith’s character was born and raised on the west side of this U.S. city. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Philadelphia

