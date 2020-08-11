Trump Toohey: Name 2 of the 3 Main Actors In "Three Men in A Baby"

1. Good news for Pumpkin Spice Latte fans on a Tasty Tuesday as they are being released on August 25th! Which one of these flavors is NOT in a Starbucks PSL? Mint? Pumpkin? Cinnamon?





Mint



2. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar now require customers to wear face coverings inside their stores nationwide. They’re following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Which store has the color green in their logo? Dollar Tree? Family Dollar?





Dollar Tree



3. Zac Efron will Star in the Disney+ Remake of Three Men and a Baby. Can you name two of the three men who starred in the original movie?





Tom Selleck

Steve Guttenberg

Ted Danson



4. More than 14-thousand fans voted and now it's official: Sean Connery has been crowned the best James Bond of all time. Which one of these Bond films starred Sean Connery? Goldfinger? Goldeneye? Die Another Day?





Goldfinger



5. Harry Styles hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Watermelon Sugar. Only one other member of One Direction hit #1. What member and song was that?





Zayn - Pillowtalk