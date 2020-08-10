Trump Toohey: Where Is The Field of Dreams Located?

1. Simon Cowell is on the mend after a six-hour surgery to repair his broken back. He broke it in a bicycle accident on Saturday. Simon Cowell was an original judge, along with Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, on this singing competition reality show.





American Idol



2. Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac, who was with the team in Chicago over the weekend, was sent back home to Cleveland after going out with friends, violating the team’s rules. Can you name one of the two MLB teams that play their home games in the city of Chicago?





White Sox

Cubs



3. Rachael Ray, her husband and their dog, are all safe after a fire ripped through their home in upstate New York last night. The home is where she’s been filming the 'quarantine' version of “The Rachael Ray Show.” What was the name of the show that really helped to launch her career that she hosted from 2001-2012 on the Food Network.



30 Minute Meals



4. Both Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine do not have COVID-19, after more tests came back negative. What was the name of the fictional governor turned president that Martin Sheen played on The West Wing? Josiah Bartlet, Leo McGarry or Josh Lyman?



Josiah Bartlet ​



5. The City of Westlake, is hosting a pop-up drive-in movie night for “Field of Dreams” on Wednesday. In which state is The Field of Dreams located?



Iowa