Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of The Golden Girls Continuation Spin-Off?

1. Taylor Swift will come back to the Voice this season as a Mega Mentor. Can you name any of the season’s 4 judges?





Blake Shelton. Gwen Stefani. John Legend. Kelly Clarkson



2. It’s almost time for the second season of Fox’s hit celebrity singing competition, “The Masked Singer.” This time, the stars will be disguised as the Skeleton, Fox, Ice Cream, Eagle, Tree, Flamingo, Butterfly, Penguin, Leopard, Egg, Rottweiler, Flower, Thingamajig, Panda and Black Widow. Who is the host of the show “The Masked Singer”?





Nick Cannon



3. Christie Brinkley was supposed to be a contestant this season on DWTS, but she broke her arm during rehearsals - so her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook - has replaced her. Christie Brinkley: Over or under 66?





Under – 65



4. Seinfeld will be moving to Netflix in 2021! What apartment number and letter combination does Jerry live at? 5A, 5B or 5C?





5A



5. Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper will star in Netflix Comedy series which will be ‘a Golden Girls’ for Today. What’s the name of the spin-off continuation of the Golden Girls which aired from 92-93?



The Golden Palace