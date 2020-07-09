Trump Toohey: Which Ivy League College Has The Most Undergraduate Students?

1. The Ohio State Department of Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts on campus because of the results of the most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes. Seven teams’ workouts are affected. The Ohio State Department of Athletics are known as the ___? Buckeyes? Golden Flashes? Zips?





Buckeyes



2. Walt Disney World is resuming park ticket purchases and Disney resort hotel bookings beginning today. The ride “It’s A Small World” located at various Disney locations is what type of ride? Thrill Ride? Water based boat ride? Train ride?





Water Based Boat Ride



3. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has cancelled the live induction ceremony for this year and instead there will be an exclusive TV special honoring this years inductees. Over 600 songs are represented in the exhibit “The Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll” located at the Rock Hall. Two bands are the most represented with 8 songs each on that list. Can you name either of those bands?





The Beatles

The Rolling Stones



4. Ivy League is putting all sports on hold due to the pandemic. Which Ivy League college has the most undergraduate students? Harvard, Cornell, Yale?





Cornell ​



5. Cedar Point opens up today! Cedar Point is the second oldest operating amusement park behind what amusement park? Lake Compounce, Coney Island or Six Flags Magic Mountain?





Lake Compounce