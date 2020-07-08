Trump Toohey: What's The State Insect of Ohio?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 7/8/2020

July 8, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
1.     Airline bookings are starting to tumble as spikes of the Coronavirus continue throughout the country.  All we need you to do is name any airline company. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Lots of options
 
2.     Gavin Rossdale is looking back on his marriage to Gwen Stefani. In a new interview with “The Guardian,” the rocker calls their rocky split his “most embarrassing moment.”   Gwen Stefani is marrying this country artist, apparently sometime this summer. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Blake Shelton
 
3.     Today is Video Game Day!  Of the Super Mario Brothers, who’s older?  Mario?  Or Luigi? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Mario
 
4.     The Asian Lantern Festival starts at the Zoo today. Excluding the Rainforest, can you name three of the six main bio-thematic regions of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
African Savanna, Australian Adventure, Wilderness Trek, Primate, Cat & Aquatics, Waterfowl Lake, Welcome Plaza ​
 

 


5.     Governor DeWine has ordered a face mask mandate in seven counties. What is the state insect of Ohio? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Ladybug

