Trump Toohey: What Is The Big Boy Mascot Holding In His Right Hand?

1. Just in case you need another reason to indulge in America’s favorite candy, today is National Chocolate Day. All we need you to do is name any chocolate candy bar.



















































Lots of Options (Hershey's, Snickers, Twix, to name a few)







2. "Dead To Me" will be back for its 3rd and final season. There has been no announcement on when the final season will premiere. You can watch “Dead To Me” on which streaming platform?



























































Netflix







3. BIG BOY is no longer the face of Big Boy - the mascot is being replaced with a girl named Dolly for a promotional campaign announcing the release of a new fried chicken sandwich. The Big Boy mascot is holding what on the platter in his right hand? A single burger, double burger or triple burger?



























































Double Burger







4. Mark Wahlberg is opening two more car dealerships in Columbus. They’ll both be rebranded with his name, as he did with Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet. What was the name of the film that follows Mark Wahlberg’s character John Bennett and his teddy bear, who came to life after his childhood wish came true?



























































Ted







5. Whoa, mama! It’s going to be a hot one today with a high of 93 degrees, and a heat index of close to 98 degrees. Speaking of, name the title of this 98 Degrees song; “We both know that I shouldn't be here. This is wrong, and, baby, it's killing me, it's killing you.”



























































The Hardest Thing



