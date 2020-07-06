Trump Toohey: Dwayne Johnson is Instagram’s highest paid celebrity. What is his nickname?

1. Kanye West is running for President. It’s a bit late to jump into the race, so he may need to run as a write in candidate if proper paperwork hasn’t been filed. If he were to win, that would mean that THIS Kardashian would be the First Lady.

Kim Kardashian West

2. Dwayne Johnson is Instagram’s highest paid celebrity. What does that mean? He can charge just over $1 million dollars for a sponsored post. What is Dwayne Johnson’s nickname?

The Rock

3. The Cleveland Indians are joining the NFL's Washington team in evaluating their name. The Indians announced on Friday that they are going to talk with their stakeholders and community about the possibility of changing their name. Which team did the Tribe play in the 2016 World Series and lost 4 games to 3?



Chicago Cubs

4. John Krasinski wore a wig during season three of “The Office.” Apparently he was filming “Leatherheads” in 2008 and his character required a shorter haircut. What was the first name of the character that John played on the show “The Office”?

Jim Halpert

5. Joey Chestnut set a new record at this year's annual Nathan's Hot Dog-Eating Contest at New York's Coney Island. He ate 75 hot dogs and buns in ten minutes. Joey Chestnut has lost this particular eating contest only once since 2007. Who defeated him in 2015?

Matt Stonie