Trump Toohey: What Cocktail Is Creme de Menthe and Creme de Cacao?

What Cocktail Is Creme de Menthe and Creme de Cacao?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 7/31/2020

July 31, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Your Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins last night and remain in first place.  Who is the Cleveland Indians mascot? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Slider
 
2.     Amid allegations of workplace misconduct at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Ellen herself has officially apologized to her staff.  She is "disappointed" by her staffers' negative experiences and is "committed" to making a change.  In the computer animated Pixar film “Finding Nemo”, Ellen voices which character? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dory
 
3.     The KFC chicken scented Crocs are all gone.  They sold out within 30 minutes on Tuesday.  They were limited edition, $60 a pair and look like crispy chicken in a red-and-white striped bucket.  How many herbs and spices are used in that special KFC secret recipe? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


11
 
 
4.     The Cuyahoga County Fair is hosting a fair drive-thru to get fair food! What is the oldest continuous county fair in the state of Ohio, going back to 1823? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
The GREAT Geauga County Fair ​
 
5.     The Ohio Liquor Control Commission might invoke an emergency rule that would require restaurants to end liquor sales at 10pm each night! Let’s play a round of Commandeer That Cocktail! This sweet mint drink includes creme de menthe and creme de cacao. If you add vodka, you’d add ‘Flying’ to this cocktail’s name.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Grasshopper

