Trump Toohey: How Many Days Till Xmas: 102? 147? 200?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 7/30/2020

July 30, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

 

1.     Great Lakes Brewing Co. announced yesterday that they’re closing the Ohio City brewpub until further notice.  The gift shop is still open.  Great lakes Brewing is probably best known for THIS beer, which comes out a bit closer to Christmas. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Christmas Ale 
 
2.     Dunkin is partnering with Post to make a coffee-infused cereal.  Mocha Latte or Caramel Macchiato flavored cereal is expected to come out at the end of August.  Which one has shot of espresso with a dollop of milk?  Latte?  Macchiato? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Macchiato
 
3.     The I-X Center's Christmas Connection has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.  The event has kicked off the holiday shopping season for the last 34 years.  How many days are left until Christmas!?!  102?  147?  200? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

147

4.      “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” are resuming production. Which of these colors is not a color on the Wheel of Fortune? Cerulean, Coriander, Lavender? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Coriander ​
 
5.     Kohl’s is the next retailer to announce they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day! Kohl’s layout is a single aisle that circles an entire store. What’s the name of that layout?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Racetrack Layout

