Trump Toohey: What Year Did Coke Zero Come Out? '03, '05, '07 or '09?

1. The nominations were announced for the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The 20 nominations “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” got, made it the most nominated comedy. Which platform airs “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”? Netflix? Amazon Prime Video? Hulu?





Amazon Prime



2. According to "OK!" Magazine, Kelly Ripa hasn’t been invited to Regis Philbin’s funeral. While she offered a tearful tribute, it's always been rumored that the pair had a contentious relationship off-air. When Regis left the show in 2011, who took over his co-hosting duties with Kelly Ripa from 2012-2016?



Michael Strahan

3. The director of Ohio's prison system has tested positive for COVID-19. Annette Chambers-Smith is the first member of Governor Mike DeWine's cabinet to be diagnosed with the virus. The Shawshank Redemption prison scenes were shot at The Ohio State Reformatory located in this Ohio city.





Mansfield



4. McDonald's says it will close 200 locations for good due to the pandemic. In 2006, McDonalds began redesigning their restaurants with wood, faux-leather and muted colors. What’s the name of that design brand? Forever Young, Light Sophistication, McModern





Forever Young



5. Budweiser is releasing its first non-alcoholic beer, Budweiser Zero. WHAT YEAR did Coke Zero come out? 2003, 2005, 2007 or 2009?





2005​