Trump Toohey: Case Western Reserve University's Sport Teams Are The _______

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 7/28/2020

July 28, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.     The Akron Zoo saved a rare blue lobster that showed up at Red Lobster.  When they noticed the color of the shell, they called the zoo. Blue lobsters are rare, about one in two-million have blue shells.  Speaking of lobsters, three of their five pairs of legs have THESE, including the first pair, which are usually much larger than the others. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CLAWS  
 
2.     Congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.  The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa.  Joe Jonas is probably best known for being a part of THIS boy band. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jonas Brothers
 
3.     Add Target, Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods to the list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.  Thanksgiving always falls on this day of the week. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thursday 
 
 
4.     The first presidential debate will be at Cleveland, co-hosted by Case and Cleveland Clinic. By what name does Case's sports programs go by? The Raiders? The Spartans? The Gladiators?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
The Spartans ​
 
5.     Google Employees will be staying home till next JULY! There are four colors in the Google logo represented in the letters. Can you put them in the correct order in which they first appear in the word Google? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Blue, red, yellow, green
 
G (blue), O (red), O (yellow), G (blue), L (green), E (red) 

