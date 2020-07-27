Trump Toohey: The Zombies In Walking Dead Are Called_____

1. Sad news over the weekend as we learned that Regis Philbin passed away. He was 88 years old. He was probably best known for hosting “Live!” from 1988-2011. He had two main co-hosts during that time. Can you name them?





Kathy Lee Gifford



Kelly Ripa



2. McDonald’s and Chipotle now require masks. Correctly name 4 of the six ‘fillings’ aka, the main proteins, that you can get at Chipotle.





Chicken, Steak, Barbacoa, Carnitas, Sofritas, Veggie.



3. Guess what? Your Cleveland Indians are in first place after winning 2 of the first 3 games of the season! Who did they play over the weekend? Hint: It’s the team from Kansas City.





Kansas City Royals



4. Taylor Swift dropped her surprise album “Folklore” on Friday She sold more than 1.3 million copies of the album within 24 hours of its release, and that’s with it only being available digitally. What was the name of her last album, released in 2019, featuring the songs “Me!” and “You Need to Calm Down”?





Lover



5. The Walking Dead has pushed their next season to 2021. What is the nickname for Zombies in the Walking Dead?





Walkers