Trump Toohey: What Decade Did The First Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree?

1. Today is opening day for the Cleveland Indians. The Indians play the Kansas City Royals – game time is 7:10 pm. Progressive Field hosted this game last year on July 9th which highlights the best players in the game.





All Star Game



2. Former Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12. It will be an 8 round exhibition match in California. Mike Tyson has an unfinished tattoo on this hard to hide part of his body.



Face



3. The Washington Redskins will temporarily change their name to the Washington Football Team as they look for a new name. Where does the Washington Football Team play? Seattle, Landover, Richmond?

Landover (Stadium in Landover, training camp in Richmond)



4. The parent company for retailer Ann Taylor is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will be closing stores. Where does the name Ann Taylor come from? The founder’s mother, The name of a dress, or the name of their first pantsuit?



The name of a dress





5. IT’S CHRISTMAS EVE IN JULY! What DECADE was the first Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree put up! 1920s, 1930s, 1940s?



1930s - 1933 ​