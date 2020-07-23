Trump Toohey: What Does Marie Kondo Do?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 7/23/2020

July 23, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     She’s baaaaaack!  Marie Kondo is here to help you.  She’s kicking off an eight-week challenge and it’s totally free.  What is she known for?  Helping us Tidy Up?  Helping us Diet?  Or she’s a musician? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Helping Us Tidy Up
 


2.     Ooooo today is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day.  Speaking of, Finish this Vanica Ice lyric: 
 
To the extreme, I rock a mic like a vandal
Light up a stage and wax a chump like a ______

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 
CANDLE
 
3.     Big news yesterday: Golden Girls Bobbleheads are up for sale! Where did Rose and Blanche first meet on the show? The beach, The grocery store, The library?
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


The grocery store​
 
4.     Kim Kardashian is asking for "compassion and empathy" in response to her husband Kanye West's recent Twitter rant.  This comes after he accused her of having an affair and wanting to have him committed to a mental health clinic.  His tweets have since been deleted.  Can you give me the first name of two of their 4 children? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Psalm 
Chicago
Saint
North
 
5.     Uh oh, some Grey’s Anatomy’s fans are saying the show shouldn’t tackle COVID-19 since it’s ‘too traumatic and current.’ What was the name of the author behind the English medical textbook Gray’s Anatomy?  Bradley Gray, Henry Gray or Charles Gray?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 
Henry Gray

