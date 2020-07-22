Trump Toohey: Golden Girl Rose Is From What Small Minnesota Farm Town?

1. Saturday Night Live could be returning this fall. Variety reports NBC is discussing a return to the studio with state officials and health experts amid ongoing coronavirus concerns. Saturday Night Live airs on which day of the week?





Saturday



2. Cedar Point announced you don’t need a reservation anymore if you want to go to the park. Before becoming Cedar Point, what was the island known and used for?





Fishing



3. It seems that the NFL and NFLPA have come to an agreement concerning preseason games in the NFL this year. Reports are that no preseason games will be played in 2020. In a typical NFL season, how many preseason games are played? 2? 3? 4?



4



4. Alex Trebek has picked out a successor on “Jeopardy” if something happens to him. That person, Betty White as they have been friends for years. Betty White played the role of Rose Nylund who was from this small farming town in Minnesota.





St. Olaf



5. Grey’s Anatomy will tackle coronavirus in their upcoming 17th season. How many actors have been credited as “main cast” in the show’s history? 28, 29 or 30?





28​