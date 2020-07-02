Trump Toohey: Great Lakes Theater Performs What Type of Play, Primarily By What Writer?

1. Want free fries? From now until July 10th you can get some – IF you order via the Burger King app on Fridays. It’s pretty easy, spend at least $1 and get a free order of medium fries. What is the name of the flame broiled signature sandwich at Burger King?



The Whopper

2. CPD reports that calls of illegal fireworks are up 600% this year! What color firework is the MOST expensive?

Blue (hardest color to produce)

3. “Beavis and Butt-Head” is making a comeback. Everyone’s favorite Gen X teenage couch potatoes are being rebooted by Comedy Central with a Gen Z twist. Which one has dark hair? Beavis? Or Butthead?

Butthead

4. Rumors continue to swirl about an impending marriage between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, with the latest claiming they are planning to wed sometime this summer. What’s the name of the Blake Shelton/Gwen Stefani duet that is now #18 on the Hot 100?

Nobody But You

5. Tom Hanks is urging people to wear a mask. Tom Hanks started his acting career at the Lakewood Civic Auditorium with the Great Lakes Theater. The Great Lakes Theater primarily focus on what genre of plays with which specific writer?

Classics, specifically Shakespeare