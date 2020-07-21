Trump Toohey: What's The Name of the Village Outside Hogwarts in Harry Potter??

1. Something to look forward to on the Jen and Tim show on Friday is new music from Maroon 5. The band announced the new track “Nobody’s Love” will drop on Friday at midnight. Who is the lead singer of Maroon 5?



Adam Levine

2. It was reported that Jennifer Aniston was going to be Katy Perry’s baby’s godmother, but Katy Perry shot down that rumor yesterday. Who is Katy Perry’s baby daddy?

Orlando Bloom



3. Petsmart and Petco are joining the growing list of retailers making masks mandatory as of today. Old Navy and other Gap-owned stores will start August 1st. Speaking of masks, Jason from Friday the 13th, wore which type of mask? Hockey Mask? Halloween Mask? Ski Mask?



Hockey Mask

4. The Bahamas will close to U.S. travels starting on July 22nd. Let’s play a round of Commandeer That Caribbean Island! This county occupies the eastern five-eights of a shared island with Haiti and is the most visited destination in the Caribbean with its year round golf courses.





Dominican Republic ​



5. The Harry Potter films will be leaving HBO Max by the end of August. What was the name of the village right next to Hogwarts, home of the iconic Honeydukes.





Hogsmeade