Trump Toohey: What Was The Name Of Ryan Gosling's Last Film That Dropped In 2018?

July 20, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Someone just spent a lot of money for a LeBron James rookie card.  LeBron James Upper Deck rookie Patch Parallel card sold for $1.845 million dollars.  LeBron played for THIS Cleveland NBA team as a rookie
 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Cleveland Cavaliers
 
2.     Taco Bell has confirmed rumors they are making some big menu changes.  Starting August 13th they are removing 12 items from the menu including the 7-Layer Burrito, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and more.  Finish this Taco Bell slogan:  Think Outside the ____ 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bun
3.     Kanye West held his first presidential campaign event in South Carolina.  Registered guests reportedly had to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, social distance, and wear a mask.  Grammy or No Grammy for Kanye? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yes – 21 Grammys
 
4.     Rumors are flying that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their second child recently! Place these JT songs in order of release: Sexyback, Rock Your Body, 4 Minutes
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rock Your Body (2003), Sexyback (2006), 4 Minutes (2008) ​
 
5.     Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans will Star in Netflix’s most expensive film yet! What was the name of the last film Gosling was in? It was a 2018 film where he played an astronaut.  
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Man

