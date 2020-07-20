Trump Toohey: What Was The Name Of Ryan Gosling's Last Film That Dropped In 2018?

1. Someone just spent a lot of money for a LeBron James rookie card. LeBron James Upper Deck rookie Patch Parallel card sold for $1.845 million dollars. LeBron played for THIS Cleveland NBA team as a rookie





Cleveland Cavaliers



2. Taco Bell has confirmed rumors they are making some big menu changes. Starting August 13th they are removing 12 items from the menu including the 7-Layer Burrito, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and more. Finish this Taco Bell slogan: Think Outside the ____

Bun

3. Kanye West held his first presidential campaign event in South Carolina. Registered guests reportedly had to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, social distance, and wear a mask. Grammy or No Grammy for Kanye?



Yes – 21 Grammys



4. Rumors are flying that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their second child recently! Place these JT songs in order of release: Sexyback, Rock Your Body, 4 Minutes



Rock Your Body (2003), Sexyback (2006), 4 Minutes (2008) ​



5. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans will Star in Netflix’s most expensive film yet! What was the name of the last film Gosling was in? It was a 2018 film where he played an astronaut.



First Man