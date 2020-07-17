Trump Toohey: Who Won Season 3 of the Masked Singer?

1. Alex Trebek says his treatment for stage four pancreatic cancer is paying off and his numbers are good. He posted a video sporting a gray goatee, and joking how he has time to grow facial hair during breaks in filming. Alex has been the host of this game show since 1984.





Jeopardy



2. Uh oh. UH OH! It looks like Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are no longer dating. That’s a real bummer as they recently purchased a $28 million dollar home together. Anyway, Aaron Rodgers is the Quarterback of this NFL team, and has been since 2008 when Brett Favre retired.





Green Bay Packers



3. In a rare move, Netflix has revealed its 10 most popular movies. The Chris Hemsworth action flick “Extraction” is in at #1, while Bird Box is in second place. In the movie “Bird Box”, Sandra Bullock’s character sternly warns two children to not remove THESE, or else they will die.



Blindfolds

4. The Author of the Magic School Bus, Joanna Cole, has passed away. What is the name of Mrs. Frizzle’s scalawag pet chameleon? Lucy, Liz, Louie or Lester?





Liz​



5. Nick Cannon will stay on as the host of the Masked Singer. Can you name the costume or ‘celebrity’ who won season 3 of the Masked Singer?





Night Angel / Kandi Burruss