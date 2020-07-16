Trump Toohey: Which Golden Girl Owned the House In The Show?

1. Three Cedar Point employees have tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesman for Cedar Point said the employees were screened before the park opened. There will be no impact on park operations. Of the rides that remain closed at Cedar Point, which one is a water ride? Top Thrill Dragster? Snake River Falls? Wicked Twister?



Snake River Falls



2. The Beatles are proving once again they're the biggest rock band, even 50 years after they broke up. They've sold more than a million albums so far this year. Can you name two members of The Beatles?



George Harrison

Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr

John Lennon



3. The 2020 Woolybear Festival in Vermillion has been canceled. The Woolybear is celebrated for what mythical association to meteorology?





Winter forecasting (the bands in the eggs gauge weather) ​





4. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has signed a five-year extension with the team. He was the No 1 pick back in the 2017 draft. What’s the name of the Elf mascot that was retired in the 1960s, but brought back by the revived under current ownership?





Brownie the Elf



5. The house used for exterior shots for The Golden Girls is on sale for 3 million! Which Golden Girl owned the house in the show? Dorothy, Rose, Blanche or Sophia?





Blanche