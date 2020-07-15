Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Donald Duck's Rich Uncle?

1. The results of Put-In-Bays COVID-19 testing are coming in - so far of the 984 tested, 66 are positive - there are still 33 pending cases. Put In Bay is an Ohio Village located on an Island in which lake? Lake Erie? Lake Superior? Lake Huron?





Lake Erie



2. Gov. Mike DeWine is addressing Ohioans today at 5:30pm. Let’s play a round of Obtain That Ohio Inf-O! What is the Ohio State Mammal? Is it an Opossum, a Deer or a Wildcat?

Deer



3. Today is the new deadline for tax day! What’s the name of Donald Duck’s rich uncle?



Scrooge McDuck





4. Breaking News as Tyra Banks is set to be the new host of Dancing with the Stars. What is the name of the American reality television series, created and produced by Tyra Banks and launched in 2003, that gave models a chance to launch their career in the industry?



America’s Next Top Model



5. The Cleveland Browns are finalizing a massive five-year extension worth $125 million with Myles Garrett, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The deal is not done yet, but the sides are said to be close. What is Myles jersey number?



#95