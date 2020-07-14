Trump Toohey: Who was the winner of Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars? 

1. According to Wallethub, Cleveland is the most stressed city in the U.S. Cleveland is tops for financial stress, and in the Top Five for health and safety stress, and family stress. All I need you to do is tell me 1 thing that stresses you out!

Lots of Options (Kids going to school, Health and Family are a few options)

2. Anyone purchasing a dozen doughnuts (of any variety) on July 17 is going to also receive a dozen original glazed for free. This deal only applies to those purchasing doughnuts for take-out or in the drive-thru. 12 doughnuts is a dozen. 13 doughnuts is a _____ dozen.

Baker’s

3. Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband are selling their Beverly Hills mansion for below asking price. The couple, who pled guilty for their role in the college admissions cheating scandal, sold their 12-thousand-square-foot home to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen for about 18-million-dollars. Tinder is an app for what? Dating? Cooking? Car Shopping?

Dating

4. Cuyahoga County is reporting more than 500-calls for face mask complaints since Friday. A face mask penalty in professional football is a penalty of how many yards? 5? 10? 15?

15

5. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are exiting as co-hosts of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars". Bergeron co-hosted all 28 seasons of the dance competition show. Who was the winner of Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars?

Hannah Brown