Trump Toohey: Which Is The Oldest At Cedar Point - Steel Vengeance, Millenium Force or Maverick?

1. A copy of the classic video game Super Mario Bros. has sold at auction for a record 114-thousand dollars. The unopened copy was picked up by an anonymous buyer Friday in Texas. In 1988, Super Mario Brothers was re-released along with this shooting range game as part of a single cartridge.

Duck Hunt

2. Sad news that we learned overnight as actress Kelly Preston passed away as the 57 year old succumbed to breast cancer. She

was married to this actor since 1991.

John Travolta

3. Cedar Point introduced a new protocol - if you want to ride Steel Vengeance, Maverick and Millennium Force, you need an “Access Pass” for all riders. Which ride is the oldest of the three? Steel Vengeance? Maverick? Millennium Force?

Millennium Force - 2000

4. It’s official: The Washington Redskins will be changing their name. To What? We don’t know, but we are expected to find

out later today. Are the Washington Redskins in the National Football Conference? Or the American Football Conference?

NFC



5. People reports that Hootie and the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker and his wife issued a joint statement on Instagram yesterday, saying they're splitting up, but remain close friends and parenting partners. Hootie and the Blowfish have two Grammy wins: Best New Artist, and

also a Grammy for which song? Let Her Cry? Hold My Hand? Only Wanna Be With You?

Let Her Cry – Best Pop Performance by a duo or group with Vocals