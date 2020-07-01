Trump Toohey: The Battle of Lake Erie Took Place In What War?

1. HBO has renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for an 11th season. It's the longest-running HBO scripted show. What is the name of the HBO streaming service that launched earlier this year? HBO MAX? HBO WOW? HBO WATCH THIS?





HBO MAX

2. Sad news yesterday as it was announced that the minor league baseball season is officially canceled for 2020. Can you name the minor league team, located in Eastlake that is a Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians?

Lake County Captains

3. It’s official: Ozark will end with a two part season 4! Which other Netflix show ended with 4 seasons? Unbreakable Kimmy Scmidt, Fuller House, Santa Clarita Diet

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - 4 (Fuller House - 5, Santa -3)​

4. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced their summer concert lineup. All through summer on Thursdays and Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. they’ll have live music from local talent in the beer garden of their plaza. The series begins next week on July 7th. There is only 1 person to be inducted 3 times into the Rock Hall: one as a solo artist, one with the band “Cream” and one with the Band “The Yardbirds”. Can you name that musician?

Eric Clapton

5. Uh oh! There was a COVID outbreak at Put-in-Bay! The Battle of Lake Erie happened at Put-in-Bay during WHICH War? The American Revolution, The War of 1812, Or The American-Canadian War of 1823?

The War of 1812