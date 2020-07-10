Trump Toohey: Tiger Woods Wears What Color Combo on Sundays?

1. For the first time in 42 years, all Major League Baseball teams will open the season on the same day. The 2021 schedule was released yesterday - all teams play their season opener on April 1st. Indians will open the season against the Tigers on April 1. The Tigers are from which city in Michigan?

Detroit

2. Beginning July 15th Starbucks is requiring all customers to cover their faces, even if it's not required by local or state laws. If you don't want to wear a mask, you can still order at the drive-thru, for curbside pickup or delivery. Which size is larger when ordering at Starbucks? A Tall? Or a Grande?

Grande

3. The Browns sent out a letter to season ticket holders saying they can opt out of purchasing season tickets for the 2020 season without losing their seats for 2021. Where is the Dawg Pound located? Behind one of the end zones? Upper Deck? 50 yard line?

Behind one of the end zones

4. Tiger Woods returns to the PGA tour next week - here in Dublin, Ohio at the Memorial Tournament. He hasn’t competed since February. Tiger Woods is well known for wearing these two colors on Sunday during any tournament in which he’s still playing.

Red and black

5. Katy Perry has officially released the title of her new album. It’s called “Smile”, and will be released August 14th. Can you name any of the 5 songs released to radio from her last album, “Witness”?

Chained to the Rhythm

Bon Appetit

Swish Swish

Save as Draft

Hey Hey Hey