Trump Toohey: What's The Name of The Clown In 'It'?

1. It: Chapter 2 remains #1 on the weekend box office with $40 million. It primarily takes the form a clown named WHAT?



Pennywise



2. The upcoming Ghostbuster sequel will focus on the descendants of the original cast members. Who sings the Ghostbusters theme song?



Ray Parker Jr.​



3. Happy Belated Birthday to Prince Harry! His birthday was yesterday. Prince Harry: older or younger than his wife Meghan?



Younger – 35

She is 38



4. Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. Felicity played which character on the show “Desperate Housewives”?



Lynette Scavo



5. Very sad news as Eddie Money passed away just 3 days ago from complications with cancer. Rank these Eddie Money songs from first release, to most recent release. Take Me Home Tonight. Baby Hold On. Two Tickets to Paradise.

Baby Hold On – Feb, 1978

Two Tickets to Paradise – June, 1978

Take Me Home Tonight – August, 1986