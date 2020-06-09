Trump Toohey: What British Actress Starred In Peter Jackson's 2005 "King Kong" Movie?

1. We have a date! Cedar Point is planning to open on July 9th. Yes! Name any ride at Cedar Point.

Lots of Options

2. Ohio State football players began training yesterday. They have to have their temperature taken before they start and the locker rooms are closed so they need to show up in athletic gear. Ohio State’s Football stadium is know as the ____. Horseshoe? The Zoo? Or The Hawk?

The Horseshoe

3. Fans of Flamin’ Hot snacks, Cheetos is ready to test your limits. They’ve just come out with a new variety they call “hottest” ever: Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Pepper Puffs. What is the first name of the cheetah Cheetos mascot?

Chester

4. Spoilers were dropped online about the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong movie. In the epic 2005 Peter Jackson directed King Kong movie, can you name the British actress who played the character Ann Darrow?

Naomi Watts

5. Tri-C’s 41st JazzFest will be virtual! Queen dropped their 7th album “Jazz” in 1978. Can you name the lead single or it’s B-side off Jazz released also in 1978?

Bicycle Race / Fat Bottomed Girls