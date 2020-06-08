Trump Toohey: What Animals Likes Oysters On The Flats and Coffee In Tremont?

1. Elmer Fudd will not have a gun in the new Loony Tunes Cartoons show on HBO Max. What was the first Looney Tunes character to gain star powers and is known for saying ‘that’s all folks!’



Porky Pig

2. In case you missed the big announcement on Friday, the governor said that amusement parks, water parks, casinos, and racinos can reopen. It’s all happening in less than two weeks. What’s the name of the casino here in downtown Cleveland?

JACK Casino

3. Happy Dog and Spotted Owl are named best bars in America. Let’s play a round of Announce That Animal! This animal likes oysters on the flats and coffee in Tremont and comes in house, farm and feral. Can you Announce That Animal?

Cat​

4. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is hanging on by a thread. For now, Kim and Kanye are staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil. She doesn’t want to divorce him because of the public backlash she got from her last divorce from THIS former NBA player.

Kris Humphries

5. Up for Grabs today is a Pierre’s Party Pack filled with ice cream! What is the name of Pierre’s Ice Cream that has a vanilla ice cream base, loaded with choco-covered cone pieces, roasted peanuts and a luscious chocolate swirl.

Slam Dunk Chunk