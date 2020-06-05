Trump Toohey: What State Has The Most NBA Teams?

1. An asteroid that is potentially as large as the Empire State Building is expected to fly past Earth this weekend. The Empire State building is located in which state?



New York

2. The NBA will resume its season at the end of next month. One state has 4 NBA teams, the most in any state…which state is that?

California (Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings)

3. The nation's largest mall operator is suing Gap stores over unpaid rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Simon Properties accuses the retailer of not paying around 66-million-dollars in rent. On February 28, 2019 Gap Inc., announced that THIS store will spin off from the company, making it independent from Gap Inc.

Old Navy

4. Happy National Doughnut Day! Let’s play a round of Determine that doughnut. This item isn’t a doughnut at all. It’s a deep-fried pastry often made from a rectangle of dough, with a cut made in the middle, that allows it to be pulled over and through itself producing twists in the sides of the pastry. Can you determine that doughnut that isn’t a doughnut?

Crueller

5. Cedar Point Beach and Hotel Breakers will welcome guests back on June 12th. Hotel Breakers is inspired by what type of architecture? French Chateau, Neoclassical, or Victorian Villa?

French Chateau