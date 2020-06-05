Trump Toohey: What State Has The Most NBA Teams?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 6/5/2020

June 5, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
trump toohey green logo
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     An asteroid that is potentially as large as the Empire State Building is expected to fly past Earth this weekend.  The Empire State building is located in which state? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


New York

2.     The NBA will resume its season at the end of next month. One state has 4 NBA teams, the most in any state…which state is that?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

California (Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Kings)

3.     The nation's largest mall operator is suing Gap stores over unpaid rent during the coronavirus pandemic.  Simon Properties accuses the retailer of not paying around 66-million-dollars in rent.  On February 28, 2019 Gap Inc., announced that THIS store will spin off from the company, making it independent from Gap Inc. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Old Navy

4.     Happy National Doughnut Day!  Let’s play a round of Determine that doughnut.  This item isn’t a doughnut at all.  It’s a deep-fried pastry often made from a rectangle of dough, with a cut made in the middle, that allows it to be pulled over and through itself producing twists in the sides of the pastry.  Can you determine that doughnut that isn’t a doughnut? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crueller     

5.     Cedar Point Beach and Hotel Breakers will welcome guests back on June 12th. Hotel Breakers is inspired by what type of architecture? French Chateau, Neoclassical, or Victorian Villa?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

French Chateau

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - June 4th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Le Chaperon Rouge's President Stella Moga-Kennedy Calls To Discuss Day Care and School Regulations WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards On Memorial Day, Reopenings and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Chris Kuhar, The Executive Director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Joins The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes