Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of Lea Michelle's Character on Glee?

1. Jay-Z has taken out full page ads in major U.S. newspapers to pay tribute to George Floyd, including a full page add in the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Who is Jay-Z’s wife?



Beyonce

2. The soundtrack to “Frozen II” is now spending its 27th week on top the “Billboard” Soundtracks chart. The album is now the soundtrack with the fifth-longest reign at number one, surpassing “A Star Is Born” and “High School Musical”. What is the name of Kristoff’s reindeer buddy in Frozen, and Frozen II?

Sven

3. Chapel Hill Mall is closed indefinitely after a robbery on Monday. JCPenney was the last sole anchor store at Chapel Hill Mall. Can you name the two other anchors which closed in the spring of 2016 and the spring of 2017 respectively?

Macy’s, Sears

4. New David Bowie and U2 songs will be released during this year’s Record Store Days, coming this fall. U2 have two #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: With or Without You and I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For which both come from what album?

The Joshua Tree​

5. Lea Michele is apologizing for past behavior on the show. Former cast members, including Samantha Ware, accused Lea of making her life "a living hell". What was her character’s first name on the show “Glee”?

Rachel Berry