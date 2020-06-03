Trump Toohey: The Current Miss America Is From Which State?

1. Governor Mike DeWine says he "fully intends" for Ohio school students to return to class in the fall. At yesterday's press conference he said that the state will offer guidance for K-12 schools, but it will be up to each district to set a timeline. All we need to you to do is name any high school in NE Ohio.





Lots of Options



2. Amazon is having a "Summer Sale" to try and give retailers an economic boost. It starts June 22nd and could last for seven to ten days. Which one of these is not an Amazon product? Amazon Echo? Amazon Fire TV? Amazon Chicken N Waffles?





Amazon Chicken N Waffles



3. Mission Impossible 7 has rescheduled their shoot for September. What was the full name of the most recent Mission Impossible which came out in 2018? Mission Impossible Fallout, Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol or Mission Impossible - Rouge Nation





Mission Impossible Fallout



4. The reigning Miss America is going to do something no other winner in the pageant’s 100-year history has done - hold the title for two years. And that is because the 2021 competition has been postponed due to the pandemic. The current Miss America is from which state?





Virginia

5. The JACK Thistledown Racino will begin racing again tomorrow. What’s the name of Woody’s horse in the Toy Story series?

Bullseye