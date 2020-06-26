Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of the Princess in "Princess And A Frog"

1. The NFL Hall of Fame Game game is officially canceled because of the pandemic. Can you name the NFL team located in good old Cleveland?

Cleveland Browns

2. Michael Symon's restaurants, B-Spots , Mabel’s BBQ and Lola have all opened up. Which one of these is NOT a Michael Symon TV show? BBQ Brawl, Barbecue and You, or Burgers, Brew and ‘Que

Barbecue and You

3. Disney is reimagining Splash Mountain with a Princess and the Frog theme. What’s the name of the main Disney princess in the movie a Princess and the Frog?

Tiana

4. The Dixie Chicks have changed their name to The Chicks! The Chicks won Record AND song of the year in 2007 for what spicy single?

Not Ready To Make Nice

5. Universal Pictures is looking to reboot the movie Twister! Twister was the second highest grossing film of 1996, behind WHAT 1996 epic sci-fi movie that features Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Harry Connick Jr.?

Independence Day