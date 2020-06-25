Trump Toohey: True or False: Mulan Is Considered A Disney Princess

1. Dunkin’ Donuts is planning to build a drive-thru location on Stearns Road in North Olmsted. Which of these can you not order at Dunkin: donuts, coffee or an antique table?

Antique Table

2. Nine dance studios have tapped a lawsuit straight to the State over the reopening guidelines. Which came first, Ballet or Ballroom Dancing?

Ballet - 1500, Ballroom - 1588 (documented authority)

3. Disney’s Mulan might be postponed from it’s original July 24th release! True or False: Milan is considered a disney princess?

True! Although she is not royalty by birth or marriage, she is considered a Disney Princess.

4. The Cheesecake Factory is dropping a 2/$20 meal deal…mmm! The Cheesecake goes back to WHAT ancient culture? Ancient Greece, Ancient Egypt or Ancient Mesopotamia?

Ancient Greece

5. The Treasury secretary is considering pushing the tax deadline from July 15th to September 15th. In the board game Monopoly, can you name three of the original eight Monopoly game pieces?

(1937): iron, purse, lantern, car, thimble, shoe, top hat and rocking horse

----

What came later?

(1937/8): battleship and cannon

(1942) dog, wheelbarrow and horse and rider (purse, lantern and rocking horse were replaced)