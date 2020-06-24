Trump Toohey: Steel Vengence Is Built Over What Pre-Existing Wooden Rollercoaster?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 6/24/20

June 24, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
1. Cuyahoga County Public Libraries will open on July 6th. Name the last book you read.

 

 

 

 

 

2. Cruise ships are staying docked, both Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise are extending service suspension. What sea would one go through if on a cruise through the Caribbean? The Caribbean Sea? North Pacific Sea? Teal Sea?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Caribbean Sea

 

 

3. Starbucks debuts their Impossible breakfast sandwich! What’s the first name of the teenage TV spy whose last name is Possible? Katie, Kim, Kendra?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kim Possible

 

 

4. Cedar Point will be hosting fireworks on the 4th of July.   Steel Vengeance was built over a pre-existing wooden rollercoaster named what?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mean Streak 

 

 

5. Akron Art Museum will reopen on July 23rd! Let’s play a round of Anticipate That Artist! You might remember this 17th-century Dutch artist from their infamous “The Night Watch” painting. The Cleveland Art Museum has 4 paintings from this artist who is described as the most important artist in the history of Dutch art.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rembrandt 

 

