Trump Toohey: What Year Was The Song “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty Released?

1. The City of Avon and the Lake Erie Crushers are teaming up for a Fourth of July fireworks show. It will be at the Crushers Stadium in Avon at 9:30 pm on the 4th - attendees will be encouraged to park in the lot and stay there to watch. Which is closer to Lake Erie: Avon or Avon Lake?

Avon Lake

2. Disney World in Orlando just announced their new Disney Park Pass System - if you plan to go to Disney, you need to make a reservation. Rank these Disney parks from oldest, to most recent: Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios

Magic Kingdom - 1971

Epcot - 1982

Hollywood Studios – 1989

3. Dairy Queen has a new blizzard coming out this week - the Piñata Party Blizzard. It’s a limited edition blizzard and is a blend of vanilla soft serve, confetti cake pieces and pink confetti icing. It also has a surprise center that is filled with confetti cake and white chocolate stars. Certain “treat center” locations of DQ also sell beverages from this store, along with their own Dairy Queen products... whats the name of that store?



Orange Julius

4. Tom Petty's family has issued a statement objecting to Donald Trump using the song "I Won't Back Down" at his rally over the weekend saying the president was in no way authorized to use the song. “I Won’t Back Down” was released in April of what year?! 1987, 1988 or 1989?

1989

5. Angelina Jolie has opened up about her split from Brad Pitt. Nearly four years after she filed for divorced, she says that they separated “for the well-being of my family.” Angelina Jolie has one Academy Award for best Supporting Actress for this 1999 film... what is it?

Girl, Interrupted

