Trump Toohey: Kent State University Athletics Are the ________

1. National Doughnut Day is coming up on Friday (June 5th) and Dunkin’ is celebrating in the best possible way - with freebies! On Friday, they’re giving away a free classic doughnut when you buy any beverage at a Dunkin’ location or place a mobile order. On their menu, what does Dunkin’ call those delicious donut holes?



Munchkins

2. Kent State University is resuming in-person classes this fall. There will be in person and online instruction. The fall semester starts August 27th. Student athletics will also return. The Athletic teams that represent Kent State are known as _____. Golden Flashes? Zips? Rangers?



Golden Flashes



3. Recently, Forbes stripped Kylie Jenner of her billionaire status and now we might know why. Apparently, she went on a $100 million dollar shopping spree that bumped her from the billionaire status. Can you give me the name of either of her parents?



Kris Jenner

Bruce (Caitlin) Jenner



4. Motley Crue and Def Leppard have postponed their Summer Stadium Tour. Who has more studio albums? Motley Crue or Def Leppard?



Def Leppard -11

Motley Crue – 9



5. Jack Daniels has bottled Jack and Coke together into an official six pack. What is the ‘brand name’ of Jack Daniels which was created by a government registration title.



Old No. 7 Brand