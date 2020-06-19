Trump Toohey: What Phrase Is On The State of California's Flag?

1. Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches to new app users. Download the app, place an order through the app for $15 or more, then after that you get a coupon. In 2019 Popeyes battled this fast food restaurant via social media over who had the better chicken sandwich.





Chik- Fil-A



2. The Cleveland Browns are inducting two former players into their Legends program. Josh Cribbs and Webster Slaughter will be honored on Sept. 27 at FirstEnergy Stadium. While Josh Cribbs also returned kickoffs and punts, both players played this position for the Browns.



Wide Receiver



3. JACK Casino and MGM Northfield are back open! Let’s play a Round of Hold This Poker Hand! Also known as a boat, this hand that contains three cards of one rank, and two cards of another rank. Can you Hold This Poker Hand?



Full House

4. It’s official: Californias have to wear a mask when out in public! What phrase is on the California state flag? California State, California Republic, California Region

California Republic ​

5. The new Kevin Bacon movie, ‘You Should Have Left’ comes out today, and the reviews say ‘you Should Have Left This Movie In rental box!’ Kevin Bacon won a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for what 2009 HBO original historical data film where Bacon plays a marine?

Taking Chance