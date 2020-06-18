Trump Toohey: Name 2 of the 4 Categories For Judging Brides on 4 Weddings

1. Major League Baseball has sent a proposal for a 60-game season. No deal is done, but the latest offer is seen as significant progress considering where the parties were a few days ago. Name any Major League Baseball Team.





Lots of Options



2. Denny’s is offering a Bacon Bouquet for dad. You have to spend a minimum of $25, hit up Postmates with your delivery order, then add a bacon bouquet using the promo code “BACONBOUQUET.” Can you give me the name of the breakfast platter that is a signature on their menu? Grand Slam? Home Run? Pancake Platter?



Grand Slam



3. Netflix dropped the trailer for “Say I Do”, a show about dream weddings. On TLC’s show 4 Weddings, can you name 2 of the 4 categories for which the brides are judged?



Venue, Food, Dress, Overall Experience



4. The Belmont Stakes takes place this Saturday. The Belmont will be the first race of the Triple Crown this year for the first time. And that’s because this race, which is normally the first race of the Triple Crown, was moved from May 2nd, to September 5th.



The Kentucky Derby



5. Coach Nick Jonas will be Replaced by Gwen Stefani in the upcoming season of The Voice. What was the name of the lead single off Gwen’s 2004 debut solo album? The song pays homage to “Alice In Wonderland” and features a “tick-tock” clock like hook.



What You Waiting For?