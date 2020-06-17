Trump Toohey: Who Hosted The 2019 Emmys?

1. Well it’s official: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are dating. They were seen holding hands leaving a club in L.A. Megan Fox has been married to this actor since 2010.





Brian Austin Green



2. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopens today! Reservations are now required for all visitors, and reservations are now available for June 17 through June 30. Which weighs more? An adult male Zebra? An adult male lion?





Zebra – 700lbs

Lion – 420lbs



3. Jimmy Kimmel will host and produce the 2020 Emmy Awards. Who hosted the 2019 Emmys?





Nobody



4. The U.S. Open will happen this summer without fans. The tournament begins August 31st in New York. The U.S. Open is 1 of the PGA’s 4 Major Tournaments. Can you name 1 of the other 3 major tournament?





The Masters

The British Open (The Open Champsionship)

The PGA Championship



5. It’s official: Law & Order: Organized Crime is coming this fall with Christopher Meloni. Christopher Meloni is known for being on Law and Order SVU and THIS HBO prison drama which shares its name with a classic movie.





Oz