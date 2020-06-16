Trump Toohey: Are the Cleveland Indians a National League or American League Team?

1. The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is reopening soon - they’ve set the date for members to come back on June 29th, it will be open to the rest of the public on July 6th. Name any animal you’d find at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

A lot of aquatic options

2. Ford will debut the all-new Ford Bronco on July 9th - strangely enough, that is also the birthday of OJ Simpson. Speaking of, what was the color of the Ford Bronco that O.J. Simpson was in back in 1994 during a police chase in California?

White

3. Well this wasn’t great news yesterday as the commissioner of Major League Baseball said yesterday that he is "not confident" there will be a 2020 baseball season. Your Cleveland Indians: Are they a National League team? Or an American League team?

American League

4. It being a Tasty Tuesday, it was revealed that Strawberry flavored Coca Cola has hit the U.S. The only problem is that it’s

located at FYE stores. Can you name 2 of the 4 stores purchased and rebranded by FYE as it was expanding from 1993-2001?

Camelot, Coconuts, Strawberries, and Record Town

5. The Academy Awards are being postponed next year. They’ll move from February to April out of safety concerns. Can you name any movie, of the last two years, that won The Academy Award for Best Picture?

Parasite – 2019



Green Book – 2018



