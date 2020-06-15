Trump Toohey: Do You Know the Name of the Steel Roller Coaster at Memphis Kiddie Park?

1. Goodyear’s Wingfoot Three blimp will be heading over area hospitals to recognize healthcare workers and first responders today to say “Thank you.” Goodyear is known for producing what? Tires? Gum? Shoes?

Tires

2. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opens today. What is located right next to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: The Great Lakes Science Center, Progressive Field or Key Tower?

The Great Lakes Science Center



3. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he will be kneeling during the national anthem this season. He responded to a comment on one of his IG posts asking him not to kneel - he responded, “I absolutely am.” Baker won this award back in 2017 after his senior year of college, claiming him the best player in college football.

Heisman Trophy

4. Nickelodeon is celebrating Pride Month - on Saturday they sent out a tweet that hinted that Spongebob Squarepants is part of the LGBTQ+ community. The character Patrick, on the show Spongebob Squarepants, what’s his last name?

Star

5. The Memphis Kiddie Park announced that they’ve decided to stay closed for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus. Can you name the ride at Memphis Kiddie Park that is the oldest continuously operating steel roller coaster from its original lo cation in North American?

Little Dipper



