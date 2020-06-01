Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of the First Madden Football Video Game?

1. This year's Cuyahoga County Fair is canceled. It had been scheduled for the second and third week of August. Name any food that you would find at the fair.



Lots of options

2. The Cleveland Browns plan to re-open training facilities this week. The first re-opening phase will allow a limited number of employees to go back to FirstEnergy Stadium and the training complex which is located in this NE Ohio City.

Berea

3. The British actor who narrated the Thomas the Tank Engine cartoons is dead. Thomas the Tank is primarily which color?

Blue

4. The Madden video game announcement has been postponed. What was the name of the first Madden football video game? John Madden Football, Madden Football ’88, or John Madden ’88?

John Madden Football​

5. Dr. Amy Acton will sign health orders to extend social distancing till July 1st. Let’s play a round of Announce That Alternative Handshake! This ‘up and down shrug motion’ of your face imitates a wave and is named after a certain region of America. Can you Announce That Alternative Handshake?

The East Coast Wave