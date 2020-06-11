Trump Toohey: Grammy or No Grammy for Lionel Richie?

1. State Fair guidelines for the summer have been released. Rides and animals are allowed - and food vendors, too, if they follow safety precautions. Name any fair food that you find on a stick.



Lots of Options: Corndog. Ice Cream. Cheese. Caramel Apple etc

2. It looks like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready to make things legal. A source mentions that they want to get married, but they are waiting for the coronavirus social distancing requirements to end. Who was Blake Shelton’s wife from 2011-2015, ya know, before he cheated on her with Gwen Stefani?

Miranda Lambert

3. Walt Disney Studios is developing a movie musical called "All Night Long," a musical about Lionel Richie. It will be a song-inspired musical like Mama Mia. Grammy or No Grammy for Lionel Richie?

Yes – He Has 4

4. Starbucks is closing hundreds of stores in North America and restructuring to expand pick up options. Where did the first Starbucks open outside of North American in 1996? London, Tokyo or Paris

Toyko​

5. The Ohio House is looking to make cocktails-to-go a permanent law. IBA official cocktails are divided into three categories. Can you name 1 of those categories?

The unforgettables, Contemporary Classics, New era