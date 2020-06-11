Trump Toohey: Grammy or No Grammy for Lionel Richie?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 6/11/2020

June 11, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     State Fair guidelines for the summer have been released. Rides and animals are allowed - and food vendors, too, if they follow safety precautions.  Name any fair food that you find on a stick. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Lots of Options:  Corndog.  Ice Cream.  Cheese.  Caramel Apple etc    

2.     It looks like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready to make things legal. A source mentions that they want to get married, but they are waiting for the coronavirus social distancing requirements to end.  Who was Blake Shelton’s wife from 2011-2015, ya know, before he cheated on her with Gwen Stefani? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Miranda Lambert 

3.     Walt Disney Studios is developing a movie musical called "All Night Long," a musical about Lionel Richie.  It will be a song-inspired musical like Mama Mia.  Grammy or No Grammy for Lionel Richie? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yes – He Has 4

4.     Starbucks is closing hundreds of stores in North America and restructuring to expand pick up options. Where did the first Starbucks open outside of North American in 1996? London, Tokyo or Paris

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Toyko​

5.     The Ohio House is looking to make cocktails-to-go a permanent law. IBA official cocktails are divided into three categories. Can you name 1 of those categories?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The unforgettables, Contemporary Classics, New era 

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - June 4th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Le Chaperon Rouge's President Stella Moga-Kennedy Calls To Discuss Day Care and School Regulations WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards On Memorial Day, Reopenings and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Chris Kuhar, The Executive Director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Joins The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes