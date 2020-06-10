Trump Toohey: Francisco Lindor - Infielder or Outfielder?

1. The Eiffel Tower is reopening in 2 weeks - they’ll keep elevators and the top floor closed. You’ll have to climb stairs to the first and second floors. Only children under 11 will be exempt from wearing masks. The Eiffel Tower is located in which country?



France

2. Shortstop Francisco Lindor has donated 150 pairs of New Balance sneakers to workers at Marymount Hospital in Cleveland. He wanted to thank them for everything they’re doing for the community of Cleveland. Francisco Lindor: Infielder? Or Outfielder?



Infielder (Short Stop)

3. It’s June 10th, which means that many places reopen in the state of Ohio. Some of the places on the list include museums, roller skating rinks and aquariums. The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is located on which bank of the flats? East? Or West?



West

4. Katie Couric will headline a Cleveland Clinic live streamed forum. What was the name of Katie Couric’s talk show that aired from 2012 t0 2014?

Katie

5. The Caribbean is starting to reopen! Let’s play a round of Call That Caribbean Island! This sovereign island is known for its geothermal activity. On the southwest side of this island are the Pitons (Pee-tons), which are two mountains shaped like sharks teeth. Can you Call That Caribbean Island?

St. Lucia