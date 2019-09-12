Trump Toohey: Who Is Married To Mila Kunis?

1) Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things is going to produce and develop her own original Netflix show. What decade does Stranger Things take place in? The 40s? The 80s? Or in today’s day and age?

80s

2) Apple Arcade, launching next week, will include NEW titles of Pac-Man and Frogger. Which came first: Pac-Man or Frogger?

Pac-Man (1980), Frogger (1981)

3) New to Netflix tomorrow is Part 7 of The Ranch. The Ranch stars this classic rom-com actor who is currently married to Mila Kunis.

Ashton Kutcher

4) Taco Bell is releasing new vegetarian items: a Black Bean Crunchwrap ands Black Bean Quesarito. Time to play a round of Verify That Vegetarianism! This vegan milk substitute comes from a fruit that has a high fat count. It’s perfect for curries, coffee and lattes!

Coconut Milk

5) The Monarch Butterflies are making their way south and should be flying through Cleveland soon. What was the first single off Mariah Carey’s 1997 album, “Butterfly”?

Honey