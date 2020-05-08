Trump Toohey: This Wood Perennial Flower Is A Favorite Of The Queen in the Movie Alice in Wonderland
Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 5/8/2020
May 8, 2020
- As promised, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande dropped their new single “Stuck With U”. Proceeds from the song with help to fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders that have been impacted by COVID-19. Which one is currently married? Justin Bieber? Ariana Grande?
Beebs is married to Hailey Baldwin
- Katy Perry is dropping her new song “Daisies” next Friday. Let’s play a round of Find That Flower! This woody perennial is very popular and enjoyed by people such as the queen in the movie Alice in Wonderland.
Roses
- As we all know, Jen is going for win number 1000 today on Trump Toohey. In the song “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri, she’s done THIS for a thousand years. By the way, she would also do it for a thousand more.
Loved You
- The NFL schedule was released last night and your Cleveland Browns start on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. How many games total, excluding the preseason and postseason, are there in an NFL season?
16
- Movies such as the Avatar sequels and The Lord of Rings series will continue production in New Zealand. Which of these is NOT the name of a territory in the Lord of the Rings? Gondor, Mordor or Sordor?
Sordor